DU 4th cut-off : Eco (Hons), BCom (Hons), History (Hons) still available in some top colleges, check list

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:27 IST

Delhi University (DU) colleges on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list for its 10,000-odd remaining seats. With a marginal drop of 0.25 % to 0.5% in the cut-off, some popular courses such as BA (Hons) in Economics, BCom (Hons) and History (Hons) were still available in some sought after colleges.

Under the fourth cut-off, BA (Hons) in Economics is available in almost all popular colleges, including Shri Ram College for Commerce (SRCC) at 98.62 %.

Besides SRCC, the course is also available at Hindu College and Hansraj College at 97.75% and in Miranda House and Ramjas College at 95.25%.

SRCC had closed the course for the unreserved category in the third cut-off list. Officials at the college said that they had re-opened it in the fourth list after some admissions were withdrawn.

“There have been some withdrawals from the course in the third cut-off list. Therefore, some seats have become available now under the unreserved and Kashmiri Migrants categories,” said the official.

BCom (Hons) is also available in some popular colleges — including Hindu and Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College at 97.5%. While Hindu College re-opened the course in the fourth list, LSR’s list saw a dip in cut-off by 0.25% for a seat in the course.

Political Science (Hons), which has seen the maximum rush this year across colleges, is now available only in 11 colleges — including IP College for Women at 96% and Sri Venkateswara College at 95.75%. BA (Hons) in History was available in 12 colleges, including IP College for Women at 94.5% and Ramjas College at 95.25%.

BA (Hons) in Psychology is available in four colleges — Keshav Mahavidyalaya (95%), Mata Sundri College for Women (95%), Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (92.25%) and Zakir Husain College (95%). The course this year was offered in only 11 DU colleges, with LSR College coming out with the highest cut-off at 98.75%.

BA (Hons) in Journalism has witnessed a drop of six percentage points in the cut-off list at Bharti College. The college has fixed the cut-off at 82% now. The course is also available in three other colleges — including Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 96%, Institute of Home Economics (W) at 90% and Kamala Nehru College at 94%.

Science courses, such as BSc in Botany and Zoology, are available in almost all colleges offering them with only two three colleges closing admissions in the courses for the unreserved category.

Similarly, BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and Physics are also available at some North Campus colleges including Kirori Mal College and Daulat Ram College.

Admissions under the fourth cut-off will be open from the July 15 to July 17.

The fifth cut-off list will be announced on July 19.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:26 IST