DU 5th cut-off 2019 released, cancellation opens up seats in popular courses, check list here

Jul 20, 2019

Delhi University released its fifth cut-off on Friday with nominal seats left in colleges, mostly for students from reserved categories.

The list comes a day before the first official working day of this academic session.

The university has seen over 67,000 admissions for its 62,000 undergraduate seats so far. While most colleges have seats in reserved categories, there are few where students from unreserved categories can still apply in popular courses.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) has seats for students belonging to unreserved categories in BA (Hons) in Economics, English, Journalism, Political Science, BCom and BCom (Hons).

“Around 200 seats are still left in our college so we had to keep the courses open. We are helpless because students are cancelling their admissions. We had closed Political Science and History but had to open it again because of cancellations,” said Rajiv Chopra, DCAC principal.

Colleges like Kirori Mal, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Kamala Nehru College, are still offering BA (Hons) in Economics and English — two of the most sought-after courses this year. Hindu College (97.75%) and the Shri Ram College of Commerce (98.62%) also have seats in BA (Hons) in Economics for students from unreserved categories.

Principals of several colleges pointed that students moving from one course to another was leading to a lot of cancellations and hence seats are opening up.

“We are left with very few seats in Economics and BCom (Hons). We can’t drop the cut-off a lot because then there will be a rush for admission. So after deliberation, we kept the same cut-off as the fourth list because around two or three seats are left in both the courses,” said Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

In science courses, colleges like Daulat Ram College have seats in popular courses such as BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Chemistry. BSc (Hons) in Physics is still up for grabs in Ramjas College (95%), Deen Dayal Upadhaya College(94.66%), Dyal Singh College(92.66%), Maitreyi College (91.66%), and Rajdhani College (92%).

DU on Friday also released the second cut-off list for the non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) for the BA and BCom programmes offered at its 26 centres. The board releases cut-offs as per different teaching centres which hold classes on weekends for female students of Delhi.

The maximum cut-off for BA programme has seen a drop of 0.25% points and lies in the range of 70-84.75%. For BCom, it lies in the range of 72%-84.75%. Students can take admission up to July 23 at the respective centres and the third cut-off would be released on July 25.

DU 5th cut-off list 2019 for science

DU 5th cut-off list 2019 for Arts and Commerce

DU 5th cut-off list 2019 for B.A. (Prog.)

