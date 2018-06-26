DU admissions 2018: Chance to choose a college of your choice

The second cutoff list at Delhi University, with lower best of four scores, offers students an opportunity to get admitted to courses and colleges where they might not have qualified earlier.

The cutoff for some courses had dropped by up to 5 percentage points in the second list. Students who may have taken a seat at a college under the first list can withdraw their admissions and go for a different college where they have now qualified under the new cutoffs.

In such scenarios, students will only have to pay the difference in the admission fees after getting documents verified and the seat approved at the second college if it charges a higher admission fee.

If it is lower, then the difference will be refunded to the students. However, officials said students should first confirm if they are eligible for a seat at the second college before withdrawing from the first.

“Students should first approach the college where they want to get admitted and confirm the cutoff. They should also confirm if their ‘best four’ score qualifies under this cutoff for the course they want. Sometimes students make mistakes in calculating the cutoffs, and some colleges have variable cutoffs for courses like BA programme. Once you cancel your admission, it can’t be revoked,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, deputy dean, students’ welfare.

Once a student withdraws his/ her admission from the first college, they can then approach the second college to get their documents verified and admission approved.

Student have until Wednesday to get this done, and will have until noon on Thursday to pay the admission fees.