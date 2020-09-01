e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU exams: HC asks Railways to try availing seats for persons with disability in emergency quota

DU exams: HC asks Railways to try availing seats for persons with disability in emergency quota

DU exams: A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the students can book waitlist tickets and inform the Railways about the same two days in advance to ensure that they get it confirmed.

education Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file )
         

DU exams: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Railways to make efforts to avail confirm seats for persons with disability in emergency quota in view of the limited number of trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they can come to the national capital and appear in the Delhi University’s final year examination.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the students can book waitlist tickets and inform the Railways about the same two days in advance to ensure that they get it confirmed.

Appearing for the Railway Ministry, advocate Jagjit Singh said the railway will help in getting confirmed seats to people with disabilities. The ministry also submitted that the railways already give concession to several categories of PWD persons including visually impaired.

The bench asked senior advocate SK Rungta, appearing for petitioner National Federation of Blind, to provide a list of PWD students who will travel to Delhi from far off places. It also asked DU to file an affidavit stating the number of students who have registered for the second phase and when it is going to declare the results for the first and second phase of final year exams.

Taking note that the physical exams are going to commence on September 14, the High Court listed the matter for further hearing on September 22. The court was also informed that fresh as well as those students who want to improve their results can sit for the second phase of final year examinations.

The varsity also told the court that around 1,500 students expected to register themselves for the second phase of the examination. The court was informed that a system is already in place for providing digital certificates, which will be used for giving digital marksheet to all students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) told the court that the provisional admission to PG courses will be permitted after September 30 until a revised academic calendar is in place and the relevant documents of the qualifying exam can be accepted after September 30.

The High Court was hearing various petitions related to the Delhi University’s final year examination preparedness including one filed by Prateek Sharma and another by the National Federation of the Blind.

tags
top news
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Unlock 4: Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow
Unlock 4: Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow
Eminent Lucknow architect Prof SM Akhtar, to design Ayodhya mosque
Eminent Lucknow architect Prof SM Akhtar, to design Ayodhya mosque
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In