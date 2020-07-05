e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU Open Book Mock Test: Students irked with technical glitches, incorrect question papers on Day-1

DU Open Book Mock Test: Students irked with technical glitches, incorrect question papers on Day-1

DU Against OBE Exam was trending on Twitter on Saturday, the first day of mock test. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students.

education Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:22 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
(Twitter)
         

Network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in -- these were some of the issues that Delhi University students faced on the first day of a mock online exam.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students. When many students tried accessing the site, they got messages like wrong email ID even though it was the same id used in the form they filled up and earlier received communication from the university, the DUTA said.

Some other students didn’t get the one-time password (OTP) to access the site, it added. Many students who managed to access the site found that of the 37 question papers slotted, not even a single question paper belongs to their course, they said.

“For example, there was no question paper for Economics (Honours) students. The only economics papers available were for Annual System,” the DUTA said.

Students also took to Twitter to share the issues faced by them using the hashtag #DUAgainstOnlineExams.

“Being a student of B.Com (H) why is the mock test showing me questions of other courses?” a student tweeted.

DU professor Abha Dev Habib also tweeted, “Mock OBE, Day 1: Nonstop panic messages from students, duta email account is full (and so is email accounts of the Dean and VC). Student just reported: site has crashed!!

Read More: DU Students against online exam after technical glitches on Day-1 of mock test

@DrRPNishank @ugc_india You share the responsibility for the mess! #DUagainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE.” The mock exams will continue till July 8 while the online open book exams will commence from July 10. Students and teachers have been opposed to the online open book exams.

Calls and messages to Dean (Examinations) Vinay Gupta remained unanswered.

top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Germany’s single-day Covid-19 tally remains below 300
LIVE: Germany’s single-day Covid-19 tally remains below 300
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street
To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In