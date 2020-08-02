e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU Results for CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester May-June session declared

DU Results for CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester May-June session declared

University of Delhi has announced the 2nd and 4th semester for choice based credit system (CBCS) students of May-June 20 academic session. Students can check their results online at du.ac.in.

education Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(du.ac.in)
         

Delhi University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester for choice based credit system (CBCS) students of May-June 20 academic session. Students can check their results online at du.ac.in . The students were evaluated based on the online assignments submitted by them. DU could not conduct the examination for such students due to Covid-19 pandemic.

DU will, however, conduct an online examination for the final semester between August 10 and 31.182,237 final year students who had registered for online exams, around 70,101 had logged in for the first phase of mock tests that started from July 27. Of these, 39,159 (21.4%) students attempted the exams and only 22,372 (12%) could submit their answer sheets.

How to check DU CBCS Semester Result 2020: 

Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in

Click on the notice that reads ‘Result of CBCS Students of IInd and IVthSemester of Academic Session 2019-2020 (May-June 2020)’

A new page will open

Click on Statement of Marks

Select College name, key in roll number, and captcha code

Your scorecard will be displayed on screen. 

Direct link to check DU Result 2020

The author tweets@ NandiniJoruno

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In