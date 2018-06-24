DU second cutoff list brings relief for students

Delhi University’s second cutoff list has come as a relief for many students that are hoping to land a seat in the university as cutoffs dropped by as much as five percentage points in some courses.

For courses like BCom (Hons), Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) the drop in the cutoffs ranged between 0.25 to 2.5 percentage points, but for courses such as BA Programme and Psychology (Hons) the drop ranged from 0.25 to 5 percentage points.

With the exception of a handful of sought-after courses in some colleges, which saw “unprecedented” rates of admissions, most courses were open for admission in the second list.

In the second list, Economics (Hons) was open for admission in 35 colleges out of 38 colleges which offer the course. The cutoff for the subject at Hans Raj College was at 97.50%, a drop of 0.50 percentage points. At Hindu College it was dropped to 97.75% from 98% and at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) it was dropped to 98.25% from 98.50%. Dyal Singh (Morning) decreased the cutoff by 1.5 percentage points and brought down to 95.5%.

The admission process will start from Monday and end on Wednesday. The third cutoff list will be announced on Friday night.

This year, almost 25% of total seats have already been filled as most colleges announced cutoffs, which were the same as last year or noted a marginal jump. University officials said the colleges were asked to release “realistic” cutoffs. DU colleges have around 56,000 seats.

Out of the 54 colleges that offer BCom (Hons), it was open for admission at 51 colleges. At SRCC, the cutoff for the course was dropped to 97.375% from 97.75%. Both Hindu and Hans Raj College dropped the cutoff by 0.25 percentage points and announced the second list at 97.25%. Ramjas College also dropped it by 0.25% and the new cutoff was 96.75%. Shivaji College, which had announced the highest cutoff for the subject, dropped it to 95.50% from 98%.

English (Hons) was open for admission at 47 colleges out of the 48 that offer the course. At Kamla Nehru College the cutoff was dropped by 2 percentage points and the subject was available for 94.5%. At Hindu College, the cutoff was 97.5%, a drop of 0.5 percentage points, while at Hans Raj College it was dropped to 96.5% from 97.25%.

Daulat Ram College dropped its cutoff for BA Programme from 96% to 91% in the second list. The subject is open for admission at 50 colleges out of the 54 that offer it. Bharti College dropped the cutoff by 5 percentage points for Psychology (Hons) and announced it at 91%.

Chemistry (Hons), which is offered at 23 colleges, was open for admission at 18 colleges in the second list. Daulat Ram College decreased the cutoff to 91.66% from 95% while Dyal Singh (Morning) decreased it to 93% from 95%. At Hans Raj the cutoff was dropped to 96.33% from 96.66%.

Out of the 38 colleges that offer Mathematics (Hons), the course was open for admission at 29 colleges. At Gargi College the cutoff was dropped to 95.5% from 97%. At Kirori Mal College the cutoff was 96%, a drop of 0.75 percentage points from first cutoff. At LSR the cutoff was 96.50%, a drop of 0.25 percentage points.