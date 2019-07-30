DU SOL Result 2019: School of Open learning results of B Com declared

education

DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has declared the results of BCom honours of all the three years on its official website at sol.du.ac.in. The DU SOL BCom exams were conducted from May 7 to June 11.

Candidates can check their results online by logging in using their roll numbers on the official website of DU SOL.

How to check DU SOL Result of BCom Honours:

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in

On the right top, click on ‘main website’

Scroll down to find the link of ‘B.com Honours result 2019’ on the homepage.

Key in your roll number and exam roll number

Submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

