DUSU announces scholarship to help 50 EWS students

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Sunday announced a scholarship to help 50 students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

“During the ongoing admissions into the Delhi University, a number of students approached us for help. So, we decided to fund 50 such students. We will also try to get help from other civil society members,” said DUSU president Shakti Singh.

He added that they have requested the university administration to share the scholarship form on the admissions portal so that it could reach the maximum number of students in need.

The students’ union has also released the form online, asking students to fill in their information. The applicants will be called for verification of documents, including income certificate not issued before six months. “The committee will have the discretionary power in the selection of beneficiaries,” they said.

The name of the successful candidates will be released in the first week of August, they said.

DUSU said it had also sent out letters, requesting social workers, Delhi parliamentarians and other ministers to help students from economically weaker backgrounds.

