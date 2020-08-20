e-paper
ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies for technical officers on offer

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ecil.co.in on or before August 30, 2020, until 2 pm.

education Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ECIL Recruitment 2020.
         

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Technical Officers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ecil.co.in on or before August 30, 2020, until 2 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies of technical officers, out of which, 160 vacancies are for unreserved category, 90 for OBC, 58 for SC, 26 for ST, and 16 for EWS.

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate should have a first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University with One-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

