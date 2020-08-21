e-paper
Home / Education / Edu Minister discusses preparation of curriculum framework, implementation of NEP

Edu Minister discusses preparation of curriculum framework, implementation of NEP

Aug 21, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday held a review meeting and discussed preparations for national curriculum framework and implementation of National Education Policy which was approved by the union cabinet last month.

Director of National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) Hrushikesh Senapaty and Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal took part in the meeting.

“In line with the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, held a review meeting with the Director of NCERT Hrushikesh Senapatyji and Secretary of DoSEL Anita Karwalji today,” Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

He said setting up of RIE (Regional Institute of Education) at Nellore, annual report and audited accounts of NCERT for 2018-19 were also discussed at the meeting.

“Various issues were discussed during the meeting: Setting up of RIE at Nellore, annual report and audited accounts of NCERT for 2018-19, preparations for NCF and implementation of NEP,” the minister said.

Other issues discussed in the meeting include researches being funded by the NCERT’s Programme Advisory Committee and printing and distribution of textbooks.

Following the announcement of NEP, NCERT is expected to soon start working on the NCF which will equip children with 21st century skills.

