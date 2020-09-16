Education minister Pokhriyal invites President Kovind for NEP virtual program on September 19

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:51 IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday invited President Ram Nath Kovind for a virtual program on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)’ to be held on September 19.

“Paid courtesy visit to His Excellency President Ram Nath Kovind Ji and thanked him for his guidance in the ‘Governor’s Conference’ and ‘National Teacher Award 2020’,” Nishank tweeted.

“On this occasion, Hon’ble President was also invited for the virtual program of Visitor’s Conference on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020)’ to be held on September 19, 2020,” he added.

All higher institutions including the Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities, Directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) from across the country are expected to participate in this program and “pave the way for the implementation of the new education policy”.