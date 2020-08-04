e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Education Ministry relaxes criteria for admission to B Architecture

Education Ministry relaxes criteria for admission to B Architecture

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.(PTI file)
         

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.

“In view of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of Council of Architecture has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch Course for 2020-2021,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

“Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021,” he added.

top news
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In