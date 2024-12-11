Edit Profile
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
    Education News Live December 11, 2024 : UGC NET December 2024 registration date extended, apply till today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 11, 2024 9:00 AM IST
    Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students' visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 11, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:UGC NET December 2024 registration date extended, apply till today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    • UGC NET December 2024 registration date have been extended. The last date to apply is till December 11, 2024.

    Dec 11, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 notification releasing today at upsc.gov.in

    • UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 notification will be released today, December 11, 2024 at upsc.gov.in. Details here.

