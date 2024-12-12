Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Education News Live December 12, 2024 : ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 12, 2024 8:44 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 12, 2024: ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here
    Latest news on December 12, 2024: ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here

    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 12, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here

    • ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 released. The download link is given here.

    Dec 12, 2024 8:18 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, download link here

    • UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

    News education Education News Live December 12, 2024 : ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes