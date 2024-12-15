Edit Profile
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
    Education News Live December 15, 2024 : WBJEE 2025: West Bengal JEE exam date announced at wbjeeb.in, check notice

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 15, 2024 9:30 AM IST
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students' visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 15, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:WBJEE 2025: West Bengal JEE exam date announced at wbjeeb.in, check notice

    • WBJEE 2025 exam date have been announced. The official notice is available here.

    Dec 15, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 begins today, here are important details candidates should know

    • TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 begins today. Check important details about examination here.

    Dec 15, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 releasing today at allindiabarexamination.com, here’s how to download

    • AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 will be released today, December 15, 2024. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.

