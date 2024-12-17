Edit Profile
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
    Education News Live December 17, 2024 : SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till December 18

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 17, 2024 9:28 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 17, 2024: SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out, raise objections till December 18
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 17, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till December 18

    • SSC Steno Answer Key 2024 for Paper I has been released. The objection window will close tomorrow, December 18, 2024.

    Dec 17, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    Exam Results News Live:BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links here

    • BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 declared for many subjects for class 9-10. The direct links are given here.

    Dec 17, 2024 8:20 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 13735 Junior Associates post at sbi.co.in

    • SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification have been released. 13735 posts to be filled.

