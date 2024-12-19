Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi70C
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Education News Live December 19, 2024 : MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 19, 2024 9:06 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 19, 2024: MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here
    Latest news on December 19, 2024: MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here

    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 19, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    Board Exams News Live:MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here

    • MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet have been released. The timetable is given here. 

    Dec 19, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here

    • ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration begins at icsi.edu. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    News education Education News Live December 19, 2024 : MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet out at educationportal.mp.gov.in, check timetable here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes