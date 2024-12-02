Edit Profile
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
    Education News Live December 2, 2024 : Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 released, here's how to download hall tickets at odishapolice.gov.in

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 2, 2024 12:12 PM IST
    Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 2, 2024: Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 has been released. The steps to download are given here. (HT File Photo)
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students' visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    Employment News News Live:Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 released, here's how to download hall tickets at odishapolice.gov.in

    • Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 is out. Candidates can download the hall tickets with the steps mentioned below.

    Dec 2, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    Employment News News Live:Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 released at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link to download here

    • Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 has been released at odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below.

    Dec 2, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:ICMAI CMA admit card 2024 Released: Direct link to download December admit cards from icmai.in

    • ICMAI has released admit cards for the CMA Intermediate and Final exams at icmai.in. Exams are scheduled for December 10 to 17.

