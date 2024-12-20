Edit Profile
New Delhi150C
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
    Education News Live December 20, 2024 : CAT Result 2024 Declared: 1 girl, 13 boys scored 100 percentile, details here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 20, 2024 9:08 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 20, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    • CAT Result 2024 has been declared at iimcat.ac.in. 1 girl and 13 boys have scored 100 percentile. Check details here. 

    Dec 20, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    • IIM CAT Result 2024 declared. Candidates can download the CAT scorecard here. 

