Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Education News Live December 3, 2024 : CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Guidelines and SOPs that need to be followed, check notice and details here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 3, 2024 12:46 PM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 3, 2024: CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Check the guidelines and SOPs that should be followed during the conduct of the practical exams. (HT Photo)
    Latest news on December 3, 2024: CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Check the guidelines and SOPs that should be followed during the conduct of the practical exams. (HT Photo)

    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 3, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    Board Exams News Live:CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Guidelines and SOPs that need to be followed, check notice and details here

    • CBSE Practical Examination 2025: CBSE has issued a set of guidelines and SOPs for the conduct of Practical Examination 2025. The full notice is given below.

    Dec 3, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:CTET December 2024: Exam city slip out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to check city intimation slip here

    • CTET December 2024 exam city slip has been released. The direct link to check and download city intimation slip is given here.

    News education Education News Live December 3, 2024 : CBSE Practical Examination 2025: Guidelines and SOPs that need to be followed, check notice and details here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes