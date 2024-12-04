Edit Profile
New Delhi
Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024
    Education News Live December 4, 2024 : IBPS SO prelims results 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to download and other details here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 4, 2024 10:34 AM IST
    Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 4, 2024: IBPS SO prelims results 2024: Download results from ibps.in via the direct link given here,

    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students' visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 4, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Exam Results News Live:IBPS SO prelims results 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to download and other details here

    • IBPS SO prelims results 2024 have been released at ibps.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below.

    Dec 4, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:SSC CHT admit card 2024 today, where and how to download it

    • The SSC CHT recruitment exam admit card will be released on the login module tat ssc.gov.in.

