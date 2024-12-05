Edit Profile
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    Live

    Education News Live December 5, 2024 : SC asks women officers denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal for reliefs

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 5, 2024 9:32 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on December 5, 2024: SC asks short service commission women officers who have been denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal. (File image)
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 5, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    Education news News Live:SC asks women officers denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal for reliefs

    • A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said the issue of promotion required an in-depth consideration of individual cases by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

    Dec 5, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected: ADP

    • Private sector employment grew by 146,000 jobs last month, ADP said -- lower than the 170,000 figure that analysts expected, according to Briefing.com.

    Dec 5, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9, board issues important notice

    • Admit cards for Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification have already been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

    Dec 5, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    Education news News Live:UGC taking action against private universities allegedly selling degrees: Govt in RS

    • The complaints against the universities were submitted through the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), involving universities from various states.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:CTET admit card release date for December 2024 exam confirmed, details inside

    • CTET Admit Card 2024: The test is scheduled for December 14 and 15, and admit cards will be released on December 12 and 13, respectively.

    Dec 5, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:RPF SI admit card 2024 for December 9 exam today, where and how to check

    • RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination is being held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

