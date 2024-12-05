Live
Education News Live December 5, 2024 : SC asks women officers denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal for reliefs
Dec 5, 2024 9:32 AM IST
Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
Latest news on December 5, 2024: SC asks short service commission women officers who have been denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal. (File image)
Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 5, 2024 9:32 AM IST
Education news News Live:SC asks women officers denied captain rank in Navy to approach Armed Forces Tribunal for reliefs
Dec 5, 2024 9:30 AM IST
Employment News News Live:US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected: ADP
Dec 5, 2024 9:18 AM IST
Employment News News Live:Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9, board issues important notice
Dec 5, 2024 9:18 AM IST
Education news News Live:UGC taking action against private universities allegedly selling degrees: Govt in RS
Dec 5, 2024 8:47 AM IST
Competitive Exams News Live:CTET admit card release date for December 2024 exam confirmed, details inside
Dec 5, 2024 8:27 AM IST