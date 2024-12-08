Edit Profile
Sunday, Dec 8, 2024
    Education News Live December 8, 2024 : SSC JE Exam 2024: Option-cum-Preference form submission dates out at ssc.gov.in, notice here

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 8:49 AM IST
    Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students' visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:SSC JE Exam 2024: Option-cum-Preference form submission dates out at ssc.gov.in, notice here

    • SSC JE Exam 2024 Option-cum-Preference form submission dates out. Check official notice is given here.

    Dec 8, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Exam Results News Live:CLAT Result 2025 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard here

    • CLAT Result 2025 declared. The direct link to download scorecard is given here.

