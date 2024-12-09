Edit Profile
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
    Education News Live December 9, 2024 : SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 releasing today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 9, 2024 9:05 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 9, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    • SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 will be released today, December 9, 2024. The steps to download is given here.

    Dec 9, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today at tspsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

    • TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 will be released today, December 9, 2024. The steps to download it is given here.

