Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Education News Live November 28, 2024 : Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26 begins today, everything parents should know before applying for their children

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 28, 2024 10:43 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12.
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12.

    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 28, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Admission News News Live:Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26 begins today, everything parents should know before applying for their children

    • Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: Before applying for admission, parents should keep these important points in mind.

    Nov 28, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: Last day to raise objections at ssc.gov.in, check steps to download & details here

    • SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: The window to raise objections at ssc.gov.in will close today. Check details below.

    News education Education News Live November 28, 2024 : Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26 begins today, everything parents should know before applying for their children
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes