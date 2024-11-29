Edit Profile
    Live

    Education News Live November 29, 2024 : RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 29, 2024 9:58 AM IST
    Latest news on November 29, 2024: RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link
    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 9:58 AM IST

    Employment News News Live:RRB releases RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam, direct link

    • RRB RPF SI admit card out for December 2 examination. The download link is given here.

    Nov 29, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 released, here’s how to download

    • RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 released today, November 29, 2024. The steps to download call letter is given here.

    Nov 29, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:PSTET 2024 exam on December 1, admit card link available at pstet.pseb.ac.in

    • PSTET 2024 exam will be held on December 1, 2024. The admit card link is given here.

    Nov 29, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Exam Results News Live:BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

    • BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here.

