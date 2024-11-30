Edit Profile
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    Education News Live November 30, 2024 : HBSE Board Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th exam dates out at bseh.org.in, notice here

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 30, 2024 8:59 AM IST
    Education News Live: Education News Live: Check out this space for the latest education news. Get to know about various exam results, board exam details, competitive exams, admit card, answer key, details about various education loans, visas, different courses etc.
    Education News Live: Know what is happening across the country and abroad in education beat. From various exam results, to newly launched courses, students’ visas to education loans, from competitive examinations to board results, admit cards to answer keys. Update yourself with the latest education news. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 30, 2024 8:59 AM IST

    • HBSE Board Exam 2025 dates for 10th, 12th released. The official notice is given here.

    Nov 30, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    Competitive Exams News Live:IIM CAT 2024 answer key release date announced at iimcat.ac.in, notice here

    • IIM CAT 2024 answer key release date have been announced. The official notice is given here.

