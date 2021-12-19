Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,718 vacancies in police department to be filled soon: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that recruitment to 1,718 posts in the police department will be made soon.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
PTI | , Dehradun

These include 1,521 posts of constables and 197 posts of sub-inspectors, he said.

Soon after assuming charge as chief minister in July, Dhami had said giving jobs to the youths will be his first priority. 

