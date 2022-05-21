AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 205 PGT, TGT & other posts

Atomic Energy Education Society has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AEES on aees.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 205 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin today, May 21, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT: 15 Posts

TGT: 101 Posts

Librarian: 8 Posts

PRT: 75 Posts

Prep: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available in the employment news.

Other Details

Details pertaining to educational and other qualifications, general information for all posts, age limits/ relaxations, scheme of written exam, guidelines for skill test, selection mode and centres for written test and skill test, application fees, how to apply online and how to pay application fees will be available when the Detailed notification will be released on the official website.

