AEES Teacher Recruitment: Apply for 205 PGT, TGT Teacher, other posts

AEES Teacher Recruitment: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 205 teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply up to June 12 on aees.gov.in.

AEES runs 30 Schools and Junior Colleges located at 15 centres in different parts of the country. The medium of instruction in these schools is English.

Here are more details about the posts:

PGT

English: 2 Hindi: 1 Maths: 4 Physics: 1 Chemistry: 1 Computer Science: 4 Biology: 2

TGT

English: 11 Social Science: 14 Hindi/Sanskrit: 10 Maths/Physics: 21 Chemistry/Biology: 7 Computer Science: 10 PET (Male): 9 PET (Female): 7 ART: 7 Marathi: 5

Librarian: 8

PRT: 70

PRT (Music): 5

Prep: 6

The upper age limit for PGT posts is 40 years as on last date for online submission of application. For TGT and Librarian posts, the age limit is 35 years and for PRT, PRT Music and Preparatory posts, it is 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹750. The application fee has been exempted for women, SC, ST, PwBD and ex-servicemen candidates.

For more information on subject-wise eligibility criteria and application process, candidates can read the notification below:

