Agnivir Recruitment notification released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

The Indian Army has published the notification for the Agnipath military recruitment program's recruitment of Agnivirs. The submission of applications will start in July. Interested candidates can check the notification at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website of Indian Army.

As per the notification all at the end of the four-year service term, all Agniveers will be released. They will receive a "Seva Nidhi" package, which will allow them to return to society and look for work in other sectors.

The notification further added that Agnivesers are not eligible for any type of pension or gratuity, nor are they eligible for the Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, Ex Serviceman status, or any other benefits relating to it.

Agnivir recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 17.5 to 21 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a onetime measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.

The screening of candidates will be carried out in 6 category Agniveer

(General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer Tech(Avn & Amn Examiner), Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass, and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass.

Agniveers so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in IA) currently in vogue (as amended from time to time). Agniveers will not have any right to be selected. Selection will be exclusive jurisdiction of the IA.

