Agra University Recruitment: Apply for 51 Professor posts at dbrau.org.in
Dr BR Ambedkar University Agra has announced 51 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive online at dbrau.org.in.
The last date of submitting applications is June 7 (5 pm). After applying online, candidates have to send a hard copy of the form along with documents and a demand draft of ₹1,500 ( ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwD candidates) in favour of Finance Officer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University by June 10.
The university has informed that the previous advertisement stands cancelled and category of posts has been revised. Candidates who had applied before need to apply again.
Here's more information about the posts:
Professor
- Ambedkar Chair Professor (Temporary): 1 post
- Mathematics: 1 post
- Home Science (Child Development): 1 post
- Zoology: 1 post
- Linguistics: 1 post
- Physics: 1 post
- Chemistry: 1 post
- Botany: 1 post
- Social Work: 1 post
- Sociology: 1 post
- Statistics: 1 post
- Hindi: 1 post
Associate Professor
- Mathematics: 2 posts
- Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post
- Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post
- Home Sc (Child Development): 1 post
- Zoology: 1 post
- Library and Information Science: 1 post
- Linguistics: 1 post
- Sociology: 2 posts
- Statistics: 2 posts
- Sanskrit 1 post
- Hindi: 1 post
Assistant Professor
- Ambedkar Chair (Temporary): 1 post
- History (History and Culture): 2 posts
- Home Science (Textile and Clothing): 1 post
- Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post
- Home Science (Home Management: 1 post
- Home Science (Child Development): 1 post
- Home Science (Extension Education 2 posts
- Home Science (Physiology): 1 post
- Home Science (Sociology): 1 post
- Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post
- Zoology: 2 posts
- Linguistics: 1 post
- Language (Russian): 1 post
- Social Work: 1 post
- Sociology: 1 post
- Mass Communication: 1 post
- Statistics: 1 post
- Computer Science: 1 post
- Sanskrit: 1 post
- Hindi: 3 posts.