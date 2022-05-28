Agra University Recruitment: Apply for 51 Professor posts at dbrau.org.in

Dr BR Ambedkar University Agra has announced 51 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive online at dbrau.org.in.

The last date of submitting applications is June 7 (5 pm). After applying online, candidates have to send a hard copy of the form along with documents and a demand draft of ₹1,500 ( ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwD candidates) in favour of Finance Officer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University by June 10.

The university has informed that the previous advertisement stands cancelled and category of posts has been revised. Candidates who had applied before need to apply again.

Here's more information about the posts:

Professor

Ambedkar Chair Professor (Temporary): 1 post Mathematics: 1 post Home Science (Child Development): 1 post Zoology: 1 post Linguistics: 1 post Physics: 1 post Chemistry: 1 post Botany: 1 post Social Work: 1 post Sociology: 1 post Statistics: 1 post Hindi: 1 post

Associate Professor

Mathematics: 2 posts Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post Home Sc (Child Development): 1 post Zoology: 1 post Library and Information Science: 1 post Linguistics: 1 post Sociology: 2 posts Statistics: 2 posts Sanskrit 1 post Hindi: 1 post

Assistant Professor

Ambedkar Chair (Temporary): 1 post History (History and Culture): 2 posts Home Science (Textile and Clothing): 1 post Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post Home Science (Home Management: 1 post Home Science (Child Development): 1 post Home Science (Extension Education 2 posts Home Science (Physiology): 1 post Home Science (Sociology): 1 post Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post Zoology: 2 posts Linguistics: 1 post Language (Russian): 1 post Social Work: 1 post Sociology: 1 post Mass Communication: 1 post Statistics: 1 post Computer Science: 1 post Sanskrit: 1 post Hindi: 3 posts.

