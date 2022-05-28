Home / Education / Employment News / Agra University Recruitment: Apply for 51 Professor posts at dbrau.org.in
Agra University Recruitment: Apply for 51 Professor posts at dbrau.org.in

  • Agra University Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive online at dbrau.org.in.
Agra University Recruitment: Apply for 51 Professor posts at dbrau.org.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Dr BR Ambedkar University Agra has announced 51 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates can apply for this direct recruitment drive online at dbrau.org.in. 

The last date of submitting applications is June 7 (5 pm). After applying online, candidates have to send a hard copy of the form along with documents and a demand draft of 1,500 ( 1,000 for SC, ST, PwD candidates) in favour of Finance Officer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University by June 10. 

The university has informed that the previous advertisement stands cancelled and category of posts has been revised. Candidates who had applied before need to apply again. 

Here's more information about the posts: 

Professor

  1. Ambedkar Chair Professor (Temporary): 1 post
  2. Mathematics: 1 post
  3. Home Science (Child Development): 1 post
  4. Zoology: 1 post
  5. Linguistics: 1 post
  6. Physics: 1 post
  7. Chemistry: 1 post
  8. Botany: 1 post
  9. Social Work: 1 post
  10. Sociology: 1 post
  11. Statistics: 1 post
  12. Hindi: 1 post

Associate Professor

  1. Mathematics: 2 posts
  2. Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post
  3. Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post
  4. Home Sc (Child Development): 1 post
  5. Zoology: 1 post
  6. Library and Information Science: 1 post
  7. Linguistics: 1 post
  8. Sociology: 2 posts
  9. Statistics: 2 posts
  10. Sanskrit 1 post
  11. Hindi: 1 post

Assistant Professor

  1. Ambedkar Chair (Temporary): 1 post
  2. History (History and Culture): 2 posts
  3. Home Science (Textile and Clothing): 1 post
  4. Home Science (Food and Nutrition): 1 post
  5. Home Science (Home Management: 1 post
  6. Home Science (Child Development): 1 post
  7. Home Science (Extension Education 2 posts
  8. Home Science (Physiology): 1 post
  9. Home Science (Sociology): 1 post
  10. Gandhian Studies (Temporary): 1 post
  11. Zoology: 2 posts
  12. Linguistics: 1 post
  13. Language (Russian): 1 post
  14. Social Work: 1 post
  15. Sociology: 1 post
  16. Mass Communication: 1 post
  17. Statistics: 1 post
  18. Computer Science: 1 post
  19. Sanskrit: 1 post
  20. Hindi: 3 posts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

