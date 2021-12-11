AIC of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 31 Mgmt Trainee & Hindi Officer posts

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, AIC of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee and Hindi Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIC on aicofindia.com. The last date to apply online is till December 13, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee: 30 Posts

Hindi Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of f the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination and interview for which the total marks will be 200. The candidates have to appear for Online Examination (Objective & Descriptive) of total 150 marks of 2 ½ hours (150 minutes) duration. The Minimum qualifying marks in the online examination is 60% for General, OBC & EWS and 55% for SC/ST.

Selection would be based on the performance in the Online Examination and Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees for SC/ST/PwBD and ₹1000/- for all other categories.