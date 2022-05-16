AIIMS Bhopal recruitment for 142 Faculty, non-Faculty vacancies: Check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal will recruit for 142 faculty and non-faculty posts, for which eligible candidates can apply online on the official website, aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

They can visit the careers portal of the institute for detailed notifications. The application process has not started yet.

There are 100 faculty and 42 non-faculty vacancies.

For more details on eligibility criteria and application process, click on the links given below:

Notification for faculty posts

Notification for non-faculty posts

“Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately online for each post and pay the application fee for each post,” an official statement said.

Documents, details required: Valid e-mail ID & mobile number, scanned passport size photograph of the candidate (in JPG format), scanned signature of the candidate (in JPG format) and online payment detail of the required application fee.

For the faculty posts, the application fee for General/OBC category candidates is ₹2,000 and ₹500 for SC/ST & PwD category candidates.

For the non-faculty posts, the application fee is ₹1,000 for unreserved and OBC candidates and ₹250 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.