AIIMS, Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 116 posts, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bilaspur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Bilaspur on aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 116 posts in the organization.

The candidate is required to clearly mention his/her Email ID/Mobile Number in the specified column of application form. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 29 Posts

Additional Professor: 23 Posts

Associate Professor: 28 Posts

Assistant Professor: 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The applications of the candidates which will be received within prescribed date and time and who submit the requisite fee will be scrutinized by the scrutiny committee of the Institute and only the eligible candidates will be called for personal interview before the Standing Selection Committee of the Institute.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply should pay ₹2000/- as application fees if belonging to all other categories and candidates belonging to SC/ST category should pay ₹1000/-. Candidates should ensure that application fee is paid in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Executive Director, AIIMS-Bilaspur payable at Bilaspur H.P.