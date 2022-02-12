AIIMS Deoghar Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 posts, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

A copy of the online application can be downloaded. A print out of the online submitted application, Proof of application fee deposited by Online Mode along with the requisite documents as per Para 10 of General Conditions, is to be self-attested, and sent by Speed post/ Registered post only addressed to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna-801507. It should be posted within one day after the last date of online submission of application.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 28 Posts

Additional Professor: 23 Posts

Associate Professor: 24 Posts

Assistant Professor: 45 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of the Interview. Selection process will include review of academic, research credentials including publications, academic awards, and research paper, presentation in conferences and performance in interview.

Application Fees

The applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1500/- (for General & OBC Candidates) and Rs. 1200/- (for SC/ST/EWS Candidates). There is no fee for PWD Candidates. SC/ST/EWS Candidates applying for UR seat are required to pay ₹1500/-. Application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.