AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 105 posts, details here

AIIMS Gorakhpur will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Gorakhpur on aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.
AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 105 posts, details here
AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 105 posts, details here
Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Gorakhpur on aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

The detailed notification is still not available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for complete details. This recruitment drive will fill up 105 posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the organization. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 28 Posts 
  • Additional Professor: 22 Posts 
  • Associate Professor: 23 Posts 
  • Assistant Professor: 32 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit for each post through the Detailed Notification when available. 

Pay Scale

  • Professor: 14-A
  • Additional Professor: 13-A2+
  • Associate Professor: 12-A1+
  • Assistant Professor: 12

Other Details 

The above vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The Executive Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur reserves the right to vary the vacancies including reserved vacancies as per the Govt. of India rules/ circulars and requirements. 

