AIIMS, Patna Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 173 posts, details here

Published on Aug 20, 2022 09:12 AM IST

AIIMS Patna will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimspatna.edu.in.

A view of AIIMS Patna. (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimspatna.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till September 26, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 43 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 36 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 47 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 47 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other relevant documents to Recruitment Cell All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna (Bihar) – 801507 before the last date.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC category will have to pay 1500/-, EWS, SC/ST category will have to pay 1200/-. PWBD category is exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Patna.

aiims sarkari naukri
