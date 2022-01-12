Anna University to recruit Project Associate & Professional Asst. posts

Anna University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Associate and Professional Assistant posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form to the address given below. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 24, 2022.

Candidates will have to mention their email ID, contact number and complete postal address along with your application. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Project Associate II (Senior): 1 Post

Project Associate II (Junior): 2 Posts

Project Associate I: 1 Post

Project Assistant: 2 Posts

Professional Assistant III: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidate will be called for an interview and selection will be based on interview. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing for the interview.

Where to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application with all details of the academic qualification and experience to the Director, Centre for Environmental Studies, College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University, Chennai 600025 and send soft copy of the same may be send to cesaurecruitment@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON