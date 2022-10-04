APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Over 90 Group-I Services vacancies on offer

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications for Group-I Services posts. The application process will begin on October 13 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 2. Candidates will be able to apply online at psc.ap.gov.in.

The preliminary exam (objective type) will probably take place on December 18, 2022. The Written Examination (Mains) (descriptive) tentatively would take place in the second half of March 2023.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 fresh vacancies ad 2 carried forward vacancies.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 and the processing fee is ₹120. SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men are exempted from payment of application fee.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

