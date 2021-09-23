APPSC result 2021 for computer proficiency test declared, direct link to check

APPSC result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional result for the computer proficiency test. Candidates who have applied for the test can check their results on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Computer Proficiency Test was held from July 26 to July 30 except on July 29 in five centers.

A total of 5374 candidates have passed the examination. The minimum qualifying marks are 20 for OC, 17.5 for BC, and 15 for SC/STs.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Candidates can also check the result from the official website of the APPSC

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’APPSC Computer Proficiency Test Notification No.02/2021 Results’

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference