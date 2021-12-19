Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: 320 SI posts to be filled in Police Commando Battalions
Assam: 320 SI posts to be filled in Police Commando Battalions

Assam state level police recruitment board has invited applications to fill 320 vacancies in Sub-Inspector posts in the newly create Assam Police Commando Battalions. The application forms will be available from December 22.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:51 PM IST
“Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 22-12-2021 and the last date of receiving application will be 21-01-2022,” the official job notification.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation.

“Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained,” candidates have been informed.

