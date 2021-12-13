Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: Applications invited for CRCC under Samagra Shiksha, apply offline

Applications have been invited by the Samagra Shiksha Assam for selection of Cluster Resource Centre Co-ordinator (CRCC).
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Applications have been invited by the Samagra Shiksha Assam for selection of Cluster Resource Centre Co-ordinator (CRCC). "Offline/written applications are invited by Samagra Shiksha from the intending regular working Asst. Teachers of Government/Provincialised Elementary/Secondary School of the concerned district or Contractual Asst. Teachers and State Pool Teachers engaged under SSA, Assam of Government/Provincialised Elementary School of the concerned district for recruitment as CRCC," the job notice released by SSA Assam reads.

“The candidate should be young and energetic having social and leadership skills as well as capable of extensive school visits and tours on mission mode and organizing training/ workshops from time to time,” the job notice adds. 

“In case of more than one teacher selected from same school, the candidature of highest mark holder candidate will be accepted. The other lower marks holder candidate/candidates will be dropped and his/her/their candidature will be cancelled,” candidates have been informed.

Teacher of single/ double teacher school, head master/ head teacher, teacher from high PTR school are not eligible.

The maximum age limit for this post is 45 years.

The last date for submission of written applications is December 24.

SSA Assam CRCC job notification

