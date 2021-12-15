Assam: APSC announces to fill 44 stenographer positions in Janata Bhawan

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced to fill 44 stenographer positions in the Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under Secretariat Administration Department. The recruitment process will begin on December 16 and the last date for submission of application forms is January 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Graduates between 21 and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for this post. “The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Matriculation /HSLC Admit Card issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council which is to be uploaded while filling up the online application. No other document shall be accepted,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of stenography test and written test. The tests will be held at Guwahati. “The names of the candidates recommended for appointment shall be arranged on the basis of the aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Stenography Proficiency Test and the Objective Type Written Test. In case two or more candidates acquire equal aggregate marks, the names of such candidates shall be arranged according to the marks obtained in the Stenography Proficiency Test,” the APSC has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON