Assam: APSC invites applications for forest ranger, librarian posts

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications to recruit 50 Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment and Forests Dept and 1 Librarian cum Archive Officer in Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute under Cultural Affairs Dept.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications to recruit 50 Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment and Forests Department and 1 Librarian cum Archive Officer in Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute under Cultural Affairs Department.

Candidates can apply latest by January 27 for forest ranger post, and January 28 for librarian post.

“The candidates before applying for the post(s)/service(s) should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. Their admission at all the stages of selection in which they are admitted by the Commission will be purely provisional and under scrutiny, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time or any stage before or after the Screening Examination or Written Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the post(s)/service(s) will be cancelled by the Commission,” the APSC has informed candidates.

“The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services,” it has also said in the job notification.

Candidates should go through the job notifications available on the official website, apsc.nic.in.

&lt;strong&gt;APSC forest ranger post notification&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;APSC librarian post notification&lt;/strong&gt;

