Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The admit card was released at 11 am on February 9, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified in physical standard test and physical efficiency test are eligible to appear for the written exam. The written examination will be conducted within the month of February 2022. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable etc in F & ES and 754 posts of Constable/ Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.