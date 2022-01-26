Assam Police Constable Exam 2021: Last date to apply till Jan 31 for 9017 posts

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam will close down the registration process for Assam Police Constable Exam 2021 next week . The last date to apply for the written examination is till January 31, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Those candidates who have qualified in Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test are eligible to appear for the common written test. Candidates can login to their account through their application number, name and date of birth.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam Police Constable Exam 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

Visit the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Click on examination link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9017 posts of Constable in the organisation out of which 6662 posts of Constable in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts in F & ES, 754 posts under DGCD and CGHG.