Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 320 posts

State Level Police Recruitment Board will close down the registration process for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The registration process was started on December 22, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organization.

Out of 320 posts, 314 posts will be for Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender and 6 posts will be for Sub Inspector (AB) Female. Sportsperson who have represented India/National team of the state of Assam at the National Level in the disciplines recognized by International Olympic Committee & Indian Olympic Association shall be eligible for vacancies earmarked for sports person.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SLPRB Assam on slprbassam.in.

Click on Online Application Portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to either login to the account or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to sit in written examination. Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis.